Amazon.Com Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (AMZN, EXPE, NFLX, TRIP, LTRPA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a CE of $31,000. Expedia Inc is next with a CE of $3,000. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a CE of $735, and Liberty Trp-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $730.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Liberty Trp-A and will alert subscribers who have LTRPA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.