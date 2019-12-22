Amazon.Com Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (AMZN, EXPE, NFLX, TRIP, LTRPA)
Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a CE of $31,000. Expedia Inc is next with a CE of $3,000. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.
Tripadvisor Inc follows with a CE of $735, and Liberty Trp-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $730.
