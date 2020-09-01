Apple Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AAPL, CRAY, NTAP, IMMR, EFII)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Apple Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.41. Cray Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 3.10. Netapp Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.43.

Immersion Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 1.68, and Elec For Imaging rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.65.

