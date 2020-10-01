Shares of H&E Equipment Se Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (HEES, NEFF, URI, TGH, CAI)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

H&E Equipment Se ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.54. Neff Corp-Cl A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.65. United Rentals ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.44.

Textainer Group follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.42, and Cai Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.33.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cai Internationa on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Cai Internationa have risen 24.3%. We continue to monitor Cai Internationa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.