Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (KODK, DBD, NCR, HPQ, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Ncr Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

Hp Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.

