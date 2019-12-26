Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (DBD, HPQ, NCR, AVID, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Diebold Nixdorf ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18. Following is Hp Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59. Ncr Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.61.

Avid Technology follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80.

