Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (DBD, NCR, HPQ, HPE, AVID)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Diebold Nixdorf ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12. Ncr Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49. Hp Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packa follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.67, and Avid Technology rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.79.

