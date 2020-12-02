Immersion Corp has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (IMMR, KODK, NCR, DBD, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Immersion Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.87. Eastman Kodak Co is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.38. Ncr Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.30.

Diebold Nixdorf follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.22, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.40.

