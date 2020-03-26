Diebold Nixdorf is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (DBD, NCR, HPQ, HPE, AVID)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Diebold Nixdorf ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Following is Ncr Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28. Hp Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packa follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45, and Avid Technology rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.60.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Diebold Nixdorf on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.94. Since that call, shares of Diebold Nixdorf have fallen 61.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.