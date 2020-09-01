Atmos Energy has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (ATO, NWN, OGS, DGAS, NFG)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Atmos Energy ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.07. Following is Northwest Nat Gs with a EV/Sales of 4.00. One Gas Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.88.

Delta Natural Ga follows with a EV/Sales of 3.72, and Natl Fuel Gas Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.60.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Northwest Nat Gs on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Northwest Nat Gs have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor Northwest Nat Gs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.