Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (HD, LOW, TTS, LL, SHOS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.53. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Lumber Liquidato follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.