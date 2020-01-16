Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Movado Group in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (MOV, KORS, OXM, RL, SGC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Movado Group ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 504.7%. Michael Kors Hol is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 770.2%. Oxford Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 963.1%.

Ralph Lauren Cor follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,512.9%, and Superior Uniform rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,375.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor Ralph Lauren Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.