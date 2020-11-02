Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (IBKR, SCHW, ETFC, MS, VIRT)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 10.16. Following is Schwab (Charles) with a EV/Sales of 7.43. E*Trade Financia ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.32.

Morgan Stanley follows with a EV/Sales of 4.86, and Virtu Financia-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.12.

