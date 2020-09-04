Interactive Brok is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (IBKR, SCHW, ETFC, VIRT, MS)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 8.51. Schwab (Charles) is next with a EV/Sales of 5.96. E*Trade Financia ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.00.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a EV/Sales of 4.92, and Morgan Stanley rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.25.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Morgan Stanley. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Morgan Stanley in search of a potential trend change.