Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Interactive Brok (IBKR, SCHW, ETFC, MS, VIRT)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 9.27. Schwab (Charles) is next with a EV/Sales of 7.62. E*Trade Financia ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.66.

Morgan Stanley follows with a EV/Sales of 4.72, and Virtu Financia-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.02.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Virtu Financia-A on September 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.67. Since that call, shares of Virtu Financia-A have fallen 8.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.