Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, CME, ICE, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 30.56. Following is Msci Inc with a EV/Sales of 21.34. Cme Group Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 19.06.

Intercontinental follows with a EV/Sales of 12.87, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 12.80.

