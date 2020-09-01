Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Marketaxess in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, CME, ICE, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 32.93. Msci Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 18.99. Cme Group Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 18.41.

Intercontinental follows with a EV/Sales of 12.74, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 11.62.

