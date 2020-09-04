Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Marketaxess (MKTX, MSCI, ICE, MCO, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 35.73. Following is Msci Inc with a EV/Sales of 21.07. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 11.72.

Moody'S Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 10.98, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 8.36.

