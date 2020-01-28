Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ORLY, AZO, MNRO, CRMT, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.98. Following is Autozone Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.57.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

