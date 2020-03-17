Shares of Advance Auto Par Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (AAP, CRMT, MNRO, MUSA, PAG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Advance Auto Par ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,342.4%. America'S Car-Ma is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,356.9%. Monro Muffler ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,140.9%.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,439.6%, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,093.3%.

