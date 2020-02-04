O'Reilly Automot has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Automotive Retail Industry (ORLY, AZO, MNRO, AAP, CRMT)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.46. Autozone Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.83. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Par follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.69, and America'S Car-Ma rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in America'S Car-Ma. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of America'S Car-Ma in search of a potential trend change.