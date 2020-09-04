O'Reilly Automot has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (ORLY, AZO, MNRO, KMX, CRMT)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.37. Following is Autozone Inc with a EV/Sales of 2.67. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.88.

Carmax Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.42, and America'S Car-Ma rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.98.

