Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Advance Auto Par (AAP, CRMT, MNRO, MUSA, PAG)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Advance Auto Par ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,342.4%. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,356.9%. Monro Muffler ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,140.9%.
Murphy Usa Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,439.6%, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,093.3%.
