Carmax Inc has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (KMX, ORLY, MNRO, AZO, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Carmax Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.38. O'Reilly Automot is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.61. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.30.

Autozone Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.70, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.87.

