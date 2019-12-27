Universal Displa has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, MPWR, NVDA, NVEC, XLNX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 7.16. Following is Monolithic Power with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.99. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.72.

Nve Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.84, and Xilinx Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.46.

