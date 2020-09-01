Universal Displa is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (OLED, MPWR, NVDA, IPHI, XLNX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 29.76. Monolithic Power is next with a EV/Sales of 14.31. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 12.85.

Inphi Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 11.02, and Xilinx Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 9.23.

