Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Universal Displa in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, NVDA, MPWR, NVEC, IPHI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.51. Following is Nvidia Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.89. Monolithic Power ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.64.

Nve Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.49, and Inphi Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.23.

