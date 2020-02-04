Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Universal Displa in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, MPWR, NVDA, IPHI, XLNX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.16. Following is Monolithic Power with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.72. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.17.

Inphi Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.57, and Xilinx Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.70.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Inphi Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Inphi Corp in search of a potential trend change.