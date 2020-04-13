Monolithic Power is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (MPWR, IPHI, OLED, POWI, NVDA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monolithic Power ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 102.04. Following is Inphi Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 92.01. Universal Displa ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.43.

Power Integratio follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.53, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.14.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Monolithic Power. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Monolithic Power in search of a potential trend change.