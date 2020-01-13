Monolithic Power is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (MPWR, OLED, IPHI, POWI, MTSI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monolithic Power ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 107.48. Following is Universal Displa with a a price to cash flow ratio of 97.48. Inphi Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.51.

Power Integratio follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.12, and Macom Technology rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.76.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Macom Technology on July 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Macom Technology have risen 54.9%. We continue to monitor Macom Technology for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.