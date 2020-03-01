Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Displa (OLED, MPWR, NVDA, IPHI, XLNX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 22.10. Monolithic Power is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.41. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.94.

Inphi Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.99, and Xilinx Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.91.

