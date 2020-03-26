Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BSET, HOFT, ETH, MHK, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13. Hooker Furniture is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25. Ethan Allen ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41.

Mohawk Inds follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.53, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.56.

