Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, MINI, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.78. Following is Cintas Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69.

Mobile Mini follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $199.20. Since that call, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have fallen 28.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.