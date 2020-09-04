Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CPRT, CTAS, MINI, MGRC, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 10.50. Cintas Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 3.70. Mobile Mini ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.60.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a EV/Sales of 3.31, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.67.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Unifirst Corp/Ma. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma in search of a potential trend change.