Shares of Copart Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, MINI, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.53. Following is Cintas Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.27. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.44.

Mobile Mini follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.99, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.08.

