Shares of Copart Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, HCSG, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 36.47. Cintas Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.40. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.39.

Healthcare Servs follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.91, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.41.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mobile Mini on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Mobile Mini have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Mobile Mini for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.