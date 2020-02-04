Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Copart Inc in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, MINI, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.08. Following is Cintas Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.56. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.55.

Mobile Mini follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.91, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.67.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $199.20. Since that call, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.