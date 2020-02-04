MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Copart Inc in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, MINI, UNF)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:25am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.08. Following is Cintas Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.56. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.55.

Mobile Mini follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.91, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.67.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $199.20. Since that call, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales copart inc cintas corp mcgrath rentcorp mobile mini unifirst corp/ma

Ticker(s): CPRT CTAS MGRC MINI UNF

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.