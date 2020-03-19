Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT, CTAS, HCSG, MINI, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.53. Cintas Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.51. Healthcare Servs ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.59.

Mobile Mini follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.51, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.65.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Copart Inc and will alert subscribers who have CPRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.