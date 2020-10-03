Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT, CTAS, MINI, MGRC, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 11.05. Following is Cintas Corp with a EV/Sales of 4.78. Mobile Mini ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.22.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a EV/Sales of 3.63, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.77.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $199.20. Since that call, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have fallen 7.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.