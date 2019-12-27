Copart Inc has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, MINI, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.65. Cintas Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.34. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01.

Mobile Mini follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61.

