Copart Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CPRT, CTAS, MINI, MGRC, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.85. Following is Cintas Corp with a EV/Sales of 5.38. Mobile Mini ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.09.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a EV/Sales of 4.76, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.14.

