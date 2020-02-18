Astec Industries is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (ASTE, MLR, STS, SPAR, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Astec Industries ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 58.5%. Following is Miller Inds/Tenn with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 496.3%. Supreme Inds-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 660.5%.

Spartan Motors follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 965.8%, and Alamo Group rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,180.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Alamo Group on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Alamo Group have risen 11.3%. We continue to monitor Alamo Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.