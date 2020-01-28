Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (YORW, WTR, MSEX, CTWS, AWR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

York Water Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.25. Aqua America Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.85. Middlesex Water ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.08.

Conn Water Svc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.98, and Amer States Wate rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aqua America Inc on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Aqua America Inc have risen 15.3%. We continue to monitor Aqua America Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.