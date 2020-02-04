Shares of York Water Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Water Utilities Industry (YORW, WTR, CTWS, MSEX, AWR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

York Water Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.92. Aqua America Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.69. Conn Water Svc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.29.

Middlesex Water follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.03, and Amer States Wate rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.57.

