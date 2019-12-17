Shares of Cons Water Co-Or Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (CWCO, AWR, MSEX, YORW, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Cons Water Co-Or ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 43.8%. Following is Amer States Wate with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,178.4%. Middlesex Water ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,288.6%.

York Water Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,328.8%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,434.5%.

