Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Aqua America Inc in the Water Utilities Industry (WTR, YORW, CTWS, AWK, MSEX)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Aqua America Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.29. Following is York Water Co with a EV/Sales of 12.51. Conn Water Svc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 10.24.

American Water W follows with a EV/Sales of 8.84, and Middlesex Water rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 8.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aqua America Inc on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Aqua America Inc have risen 18.9%. We continue to monitor Aqua America Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.