Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of York Water Co (YORW, WTR, MSEX, CTWS, AWR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

York Water Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.01. Following is Aqua America Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.38. Middlesex Water ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.78.

Conn Water Svc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.29, and Amer States Wate rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.13.

