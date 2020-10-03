Aqua America Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (WTR, YORW, CTWS, AWK, MSEX)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Aqua America Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.29. York Water Co is next with a EV/Sales of 14.15. Conn Water Svc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 10.24.

American Water W follows with a EV/Sales of 9.40, and Middlesex Water rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 9.24.

