MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

American Water W has the Highest Level of Cash in the Water Utilities Industry (AWK, CWT, CWCO, SJW, MSEX)

Written on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 5:10am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Water W ranks highest with a CE of $130. Following is Calif Water Srvc with a CE of $95. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third highest with a CE of $47.

Sjw Group follows with a CE of $8, and Middlesex Water rounds out the top five with a CE of $5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sjw Group and will alert subscribers who have SJW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest level of cash american water w calif water srvc cons water co-or sjw group middlesex water

Ticker(s): AWK CWT CWCO SJW MSEX

Contact James Quinn