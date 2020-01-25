MySmarTrend
American Water W has the Highest Level of Cash in the Water Utilities Industry (AWK, CWT, CWCO, SJW, MSEX)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Water W ranks highest with a CE of $130. Calif Water Srvc is next with a CE of $95. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third highest with a CE of $47.

Sjw Group follows with a CE of $8, and Middlesex Water rounds out the top five with a CE of $5.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Water W on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $121.24. Since that recommendation, shares of American Water W have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor American Water W for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

