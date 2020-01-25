American Water W has the Highest Level of Cash in the Water Utilities Industry (AWK, CWT, CWCO, SJW, MSEX)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Water W ranks highest with a CE of $130. Calif Water Srvc is next with a CE of $95. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third highest with a CE of $47.

Sjw Group follows with a CE of $8, and Middlesex Water rounds out the top five with a CE of $5.

