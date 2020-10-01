Synchronoss Tech is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (SNCR, EBIX, CDK, MSTR, AMSWA)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Synchronoss Tech ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.77. Following is Ebix Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.12. Cdk Global Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.22.

Microstrategy follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.39, and Amer Software-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.82.

